Madhya Pradesh: Corona warriors feted

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Gold Club organised a felicitation ceremony for corona warriors including doctors and para-medical staff who provided their services during the epidemic on Saturday.

Chief guest Dr DK Sharma urged people to follow the guidelines of Covid-19 and to maintain social distance. Club president Vijaya Palod said, it is one of the largest social working organisation which is continuously giving the best service by helping people.

Vaccine coordinator Dr Pratigya Patidar also appreciated the work of Lions Club. The programme concluded with the felicitation of health workers. Dr Rajesh Borana, Dr Krishna Kumar Suhil, club secretary Manoj Mittal, Ramgopal Gupta and others were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:47 AM IST