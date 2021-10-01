Madhya Pradesh: Contract, outsourced PHED staff strike work, seek pay hike

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain and its neighbouring areas may face problems as the PHED employees went on strike from Thursday.

The employees of the electricity distribution company are already on strike. These workers have been engaged to look after the work like opening the valve, closing the valve, cleaning and maintaining the tank.

The workers, who were struggling with the problem of lack of wages and low parity, sought salaries as per the collector rate and timely payment of their remuneration.

The district administration is at loggerheads with over 300 contract and outsourced health workers who stayed off duty on Thursday. Their major demands include regularisation, a hike in pay on par with permanent employees and job security.

