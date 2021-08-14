Madhya Pradesh: Construction of new hospital building begins soon

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Public health and family welfare minister has announced that a new hospital building is going to be constructed in the town.

The minister has made the above remark in response of the question raised by the Congress MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar in the state assembly. Choudhary said that due to the unavailability of sufficient land in Nagda, a proposal has been made to demolish the old hospital and to construct a new building at the same place.

Hospital to be built of worth Rs 7.5 crore

Congress MLA Gurjar had asked in the assembly that why the construction of Civil Hospital Nagda, to be built at a cost of Rs 7 crore 50 lakh, is yet to start though the decision to demolish the old building was taken by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

In response to the question, Minister Choudhary said that due to unavailability of sufficient land in Nagda, a proposal has been made to demolish the old hospital and build a new building at the same place, Ujjain Public Works Department executive engineer in the area to demolish the old building. Correspondence has been made by the Chief Medical and Health Officer on 01/02/2021 and again on 26/07/2021 for book value.

Regarding the demand to install a CT scan machine in Nagda, the minister said that CT is being provided by the government only in the identified district hospitals of the state. The process of setting up the CT scan machine in Ujjain district hospital is in progress, he added.

