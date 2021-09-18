Madhya Pradesh: Constables suspended as video of row goes viral

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken constable created a ruckus at Vijay Stambh Chowk in Mahidpur. He got in a spat with the driver of Dial-100 vehicle and insisted on searching the vehicle.

Hariom, a constable posted at Mahidpur police station, had reached Vijay Stambh Chowk after getting drunk late on Thursday night. Driver of Dial-100 Devilal Vishwakarma said that Hariom told him that has received information that Ganja is being smuggled in the vehicle so he needs to check the vehicle.

Devilal prevented Hariom from checking the vehicle and an argument ensued and soon turned into a clash between the two. Meanwhile Devilal shot a video of the episode.

In the video, Hariom is heard alleging that he has information that a constable Rahul Semar posted at Mahidpur police station is carrying 250 grams of Ganja in the vehicle and he had come to seize it. Devilal informed control room about the incident. Late on Friday, the video went viral. When this information reached SP, he line-attached both the constables.

