Madhya Pradesh: Complainant Offers Coins Worth Rs 5K Over Arrest Of Absconding Land Shark

Complainant carrying coins makes his submissions before SP during Jan sunwai in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the weekly ‘Jan sunwai’ (public hearing) at Police Control Room, on Tuesday, a complainant took the initiative to declare a reward on absconding accused of fraud by keeping coins amounting to Rs 5,000 in front of the SP. Probably for the first time, due to the inaction of the police station, a complainant had reached the public hearing with coins regarding the arrest of the accused.

Victim Parag Dhangar said that on May 18, 2023, the Chimanganj Mandi police station registered a case under sections 394 and 420 of the IPC against land mafia Ashwin Kasliwal son of Mahendra Kumar of VD Cloth Market. Kasliwal had cheated him by selling the plot as private land. Parag said that Ashwin was roaming freely in the city. Due to some white-collar people, the absconding accused was being honoured.

The complainant charged that the police were providing protection to the land mafia. Parag said that dissatisfied over Chimanganj police inaction, he broke his children’s piggy banks, mortgaged his wife’s jewellery and borrowed Rs 5,000 from the market. By arranging this cash amount before SP Sachin Sharma in a public hearing, he proposed to announce a reward of Rs 5,000 on the arrest of the accused.