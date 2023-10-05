Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Directs To Ensure Availability Of Ambulances On Highways

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal instructed collectors of all districts of the division through video conferencing to ensure the presence of ambulances on highways, especially the newly-constructed ones. Road accidents often occur on highways and the newly-constructed ones. With the availability of ambulances, the lives of many injured people can be saved, he said.

During a meeting of divisional road safety committee, the commissioner instructed all collectors to reserve seats from number 1 to 10 for women in buses. He directed to make special efforts for the safety of women and school girls and ensure their security. He said that police verification of drivers, cleaners and helpers of buses and school buses should be mandatory. All safety standards should be followed in buses on priority. Buses should be equipped with speed devices, grills in windows, GPS systems and cameras.

The commissioner gave instructions to run a continuous checking campaign against auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws operating illegally in the city. He said that after the construction of Mahakal Lok, the number of tourists has increased. Vehicle parking is a big problem due to tourists’ arrival. District Road Safety Committee should plan regarding traffic management.

Collector Kumar Purushottam said that many efforts were made regarding vehicle parking, but due to huge crowd, all efforts have become inadequate. He said that soon a special plan will be made and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) buses will be operated on fixed routes. Efforts will be made to run buses every 15 minutes, which will relieve the problem of small vehicles to some extent.

Inspector general (IG) of police Santosh Kumar Singh said that a lot of construction work is going on in Ujjain district. Vehicle parking should be planned keeping future in mind. The collector said that due to Harifatak over-bridge being small, traffic is not being diverted. The problem will persist until an alternative to the bridge is found. He said that all schemes will be implemented by Simhastha Mahaparv-2028.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)