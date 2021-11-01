e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:12 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body begins door-to-door waste collection in Dendia

It is the first such project to be executed in the village to eliminate open dumping of garbage in the village.
FP News Service
Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre addresses the villagers at Dendia in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dendia village in Ujjain district has become the first village in the state where door-to-door garbage collection has been initiated.

The project is convergence of central government’s initiatives: ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ that provides for door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of waste and revenue generation for panchayats from garbage collected.

It is the first such project to be executed in the village to eliminate open dumping of garbage in the village. Zila Panchayat is planning to make these villages smart while launching the adarsh gaon (ideal village) scheme in the district.

District Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre said that, the driver of the waste collecting vehicle will scan the QR code from each household in the village while picking up the garbage. Officials, at the office, will get information about whether the garbage is collected or not, with the help of these applications. The applications will also offer feedback on questions like: Did you segregate the waste? Does waste collection vehicles visit every day.

The collected waste would further process in the segregation shed. Dhakre said that the garbage collection vehicle would collect garbage from 300 families in the village.

Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:12 AM IST
