Madhya Pradesh: City’s shooters win 2 silvers, 1 bronze

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain players won 2 silver medals, 1 bronze medal while 5 players qualified for All India Mavalankar Shooting Championship at the 11th state level shotgun competition organised by Madhya Pradesh Rifle Association on September 4 to 5 at Mhow Infantry School.

Trainer Akshay Singh said, players from across the state participated. None players of Ujjain Rifle Association participated in the competition.

Amarjeet Singh, commanding officer, Army Infantry School and Rakesh Gupta, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Rifle Association gave away medals. Haram Singh won silver medal in double trap in junior and senior categories. Manveer Singh Bais got bronze medal in senior category. Cit’s Ranveer Singh, Manvendra Singh, Imran Khan, Abhishek Singh, Hairam Singh qualified for the Mavalankar Championship to be held in Patiala.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:10 AM IST