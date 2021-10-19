Madhya Pradesh: City to host state-level ‘Lathi’ championship

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To maintain the importance of ‘lathi’ (stick) as symbol of power and control, the Traditional Lathi Sports Association is going to organise its first State-level lathi championship at Lokmanya Tilak School, here on October 23 and 24.

In all 300 players from eight divisions across the state will show and demonstrate their skills and art of self-defence with sticks. Co-convener of the competition Rajni Narwaria and Mangalesh Jaiswal told that there will be competition for both boys and girls in the sub-junior, junior, senior age categories and the competition will start on October 23 at 3 PM at Lokmanya Tilak School.

The Lokmanya Tilak Cultural Trust will arrange stay, food and sports ground maintenance for the players. Traditional Lathi Sports Association is recognised by Fit India, Union ministry of youth affairs and sports.

