Madhya Pradesh: City players win gold medals in karate contest at Nepal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
City’s karate players were welcomed at railway station. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain players brought laurels to the country by winning gold medals in international karate competition held in Nepal. Ritu Parmar, Kiran Dhanak, Nandani Rathore, Kavita Mekalia, Komal Mekalia, Kritika Chauhan, Nandani Songara Tarana and Aarav Katkar of Ujjain Karate Dojo won gold medals. In the Indo-Nepal championship, Indian players won gold medal by performing excellently. Under the guidance of Divisional Karate chief sensei DR Kavareti and Karate coach Ritu Parmar, players received gold medals. The entire team was warmly welcomed at the railway station by parents and the institution.

