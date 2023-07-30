Madhya Pradesh: City Has Received 27-Inch Rainfall So Far

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain tehsil of the district received maximum rainfall of 44 mm during the last 24 hours. An average of 20.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district during the past 24 hours.

Likewise, more than 27-inch rainfall has been recorded in Ujjain City so far. During 24 hours, 44 mm of rain has been recorded in Ujjain tehsil, 27.3 mm in Ghatiya, 2 mm in Nagda, 18 mm in Barnagar, 36 mm in Mahidpur, 43 mm in Jharda, 8.2 mm in Tarana and 5 mm in Makdon tehsil. So far this year, the average rainfall in the Ujjain district has been 515.5 mm, whereas in the same period last year, the average rainfall in the district was 447.9 mm.

According to the information received from the office of land records, so far this year 549 mm in Ujjain tehsil of the district, 350.8 mm in Ghatiya, 490 mm in Khachrod, 659 mm in Nagda, 419 mm in Barnagar, 500 mm in Mahidpur, 606 mm in Jharda, 672.3 mm in Tarana and Makdon tehsil has received 393 mm of rainfall. In the same period last year, there was 581 mm of rainfall in Ujjain Tehsil, 515 mm in Ghatiya, 383 mm in Khachrod, 615 mm in Nagda, 361 mm in Barnagar, 464 mm in Mahidpur, 345 mm in Jharda, 493 mm in Tarana and 375 mm rainfall was received in Makdon Tehsil.

