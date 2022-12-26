Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Jesus was celebrated at 12 midnight and Santa Claus was seen distributing gifts to children.

The biggest festival of Christian society, Christmas, was celebrated on December 25. At 12 am in the night, the birth of Lord Jesus was celebrated in the Catholic Church located at Maria Nagar on Dewas Road. In the morning there was a special prayer in the church. The churches are shining with attractive lights. A cowshed was constructed on the premises. On Christmas, the rites began at 11.30 pm on December 24. Prayers and holy sacrifices were performed. The birth of Lord Jesus was celebrated at 12 am in the night. Bishop Sebastian Vadakel congratulated the community on the occasion of Christmas.

The people were dancing to the tune of songs and music. And on December 25 at 8.30 am, the holy sacrifice was performed and prayers were offered. A large number of people gathered and were congratulating each other. There were cultural programmes in the evening. The Christmas festival is also celebrated in the Christ Temple located on Dewas Road. A fair was also organised here. Santa Claus was seen distributing gifts to the children. On December 31 at 11.00 pm prayers for the end of the year and beginning of the new year would be held and there would be a holy sacrifice at 12.00 in the night.

