 Madhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case

Police had already arrested the accused Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver of Nanakheda.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal police on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the sensational rape case of a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Satna here on September 25.

Police had recovered the victim from a no man’s land on Barnagar Road and admitted her to Indore’s hospital for treatment. She was discharged from there after about 20 days.

Police had already arrested the accused Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver of Nanakheda.

Meanwhile, after recording the statements of several witnesses and collecting certain scientific and digital evidence, the police filed chargesheet in the POCSO court. The next hearing in the court will be held after two weeks.

Read Also
MP: Digvijaya Expresses Concern About Country’s Labour Policy In Dhar
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh: Neighbours Clash Over Firecrackers, 9 Injured In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Neighbours Clash Over Firecrackers, 9 Injured In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50K Looted From Car Parked At Tambaku Bazaar In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50K Looted From Car Parked At Tambaku Bazaar In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kalash Of Yellow Rice Arrives From Ayodhya In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kalash Of Yellow Rice Arrives From Ayodhya In Ujjain

MP Elections 2023: Electoral Synchrony In Ujjain’s North & South Seats

MP Elections 2023: Electoral Synchrony In Ujjain’s North & South Seats