Madhya Pradesh: Chargesheet Submitted In Satna Girl’s Rape Case

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal police on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the sensational rape case of a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Satna here on September 25.

Police had recovered the victim from a no man’s land on Barnagar Road and admitted her to Indore’s hospital for treatment. She was discharged from there after about 20 days.

Police had already arrested the accused Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver of Nanakheda.

Meanwhile, after recording the statements of several witnesses and collecting certain scientific and digital evidence, the police filed chargesheet in the POCSO court. The next hearing in the court will be held after two weeks.

