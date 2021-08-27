Madhya Pradesh: Cases of cough, cold and fever rampant in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the end of the second wave of Covid-19, the patients of cough, cold and fever are on the rise in the city but on a welcome not their Covid-19 reports are negative.

Doctors claimed that over 1,000 patients with such complaints reach government and private hospitals of the city on daily basis.

The doctors attributed the change in weather as the reason for the seasonal flu. Locals here said that after heavy rain lashed the city in the beginning of Shravan month but since the intensity of rain has subsided, there is warmth in the atmosphere. People are falling ill due to dampness in the air and increase in warmth, said a doctor.

As the symptoms overlap with Covid-19 more people are reaching hospital. But despite the illness they are relieved as their Covid-19 reports are negative, said a doctor.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patients

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:44 AM IST