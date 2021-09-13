Madhya Pradesh: Car catches fire, two escape

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A car was completely gutted in a fire in an upmarket residential colony of the city late on Sunday.

Fortunately, a major mishap was averted as the fire did not spread to the nearby Ganesh pandal in Sethi Nagar. The fire was so severe that the Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff had to make a lot of effort to extinguish the fire.

Police said that a Bolero car (MP 13-2524), attached with MPEB caught fire in front of Bank of India’s Sethi Nagar branch at around 8 pm.

Two persons Ranjan and Sandeep, who were in the car, had a narrow escape in the incident. A Ganesh pandal was just 50 feet away from the burning car. Chaos prevailed in the area until the fire was brought under controll.

Locals informed the fire brigade and Dial 100. The cops took the driver and his companion to Madhav Nagar police station.

Police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that the vehicle met with an accident at two places so it caught fire. The driver and his companion were under the influence of alcohol and they are being questioned. Further probe is on, he said.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:17 AM IST