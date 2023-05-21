Madhya Pradesh: BKU-Tikait submits memo against highhandedness of power dept

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) during their demonstration at electricity office in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum in support of legitimate demands of farmers and consumers connected to the power distribution centre Ghattia was submitted on Saturday.

The memorandum addressed to superintendent engineer, communication / maintenance circle, local distribution centre was submitted in presence of farmers and electricity consumers through in-charge under the leadership of Bhagwan Singh Rajput (Jalwa), district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait).

Illegal increase in horse power of farmers’ irrigation pumps, maintenance of broken poles and old wires, bent poles on roads and fields and wires hanging just a little above the ground level, besides unexpected increase in domestic bills, penalties and apart from surcharge waiver and waiver of bills of domestic electricity consumers were included in the memorandum.

