Madhya Pradesh: BJP president’s car hits villager in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A villager riding a bike was hit by a car on the road ahead of Sadawal village on Ambodia Marg here on Monday afternoon. After the accident, the car driver fled along with the car. Passers-by informed the police.

The car belonged to a BJP president which collided with the bike due to high speed. The number plate of the car had a lotus symbol and the word president was written on it. The car has not been identified yet. The villager who was seriously injured was sent to the District Hospital for treatment with the help of police and villagers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants who assaulted petrol pump employee held in Ujjain