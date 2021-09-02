Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders ‘re-inaugurate’ facility for players

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP opened the international swimming pool for the players on Wednesday. The facility is developed by the Smart City administration.

Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP MLA Paras Jain among other BJP leaders showcased their swimming skills on the occasion. Among the ones who took a dive into the pool, Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav showcased his swimming kills including back stroke, freestyle, butterfly and won applaud from the onlookers. He said, the swimming pool has been opened for the players to practice. Yadav said that he enjoys swimming.

The swimming pool was closed due to the Covid outbreak for about one and a half years. Due to this, swimmers were finding it very difficult to practice. After the decline in cases post- second wave of Covid-19 , the pool has been opened for the practice of the players,

Congress objects

The International Swimming Pool near the Municipal Corporation located on Agar Road was inaugurated by Sajjan Singh Verma during the reign of erstwhile Congress government in the state. He was the then minister in charge of Ujjain and many BJP leaders including BJP MLA Paras Jain and councillors participated in the inauguration. Congress accused BJP of petty politics and criticised the move of reopening of swimming pool into an event by Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav. Senior Congress leader Batuk Shankar Joshi, City Congress President Mahesh Soni, District Congress President Kamal Patel among others strongly condemned the move and said that how many times will the BJP inaugurate the same swimming pool to garner applause.

