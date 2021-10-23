Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader and counsellor booked for blackmailing

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP SC Morcha leader Shankarlal Ahirwar and woman counsellor have been booked for blackmailing a rape accused in Ujjain on Friday.

They are accused of allegedly demanding money to settle a criminal case against Poha factor owner Bunty Bindal.

Bindal’s family alleged that Ahirwar flaunted his political stature and demanded money to settle the case using his clout in the bureaucracy and within the party. He also allegedly tool to dropping the names of the Ujjain SP, ASP and TI of the women police station in the conversation in the alleged audio clips. Ahirwar even made an unrestrained remark about the judicial officers.

District BJP president Bahadur Singh Bormundla had also served a notice to Ahirwar seeking his clarification on the sensational audio clip that has gone viral in the city.

Bunty Bindal along with his wife Rajni approached police and lodged a complaint against the duo with the SP and women police station in this regard.

The family members of Poha factory alleged that Ahirwar kept assuring them of settling the case in their favour. But when he did not get the amount which he had demanded, he took the side of the woman survivor of the case and demanded the arrest of Bunty.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:00 AM IST