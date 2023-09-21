Madhya Pradesh: BJP District President Loses Cool On Addressing Govt Program In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP is preparing vigorously for the upcoming assembly elections. At the same time, some leaders of the party are seen flaunting their position on the officials. Due to this, even the officers are troubled in some way or the other.

In one such case, public representatives and villagers of the area had participated in the Ayushman Bhava Health Fair organised by the Community Health Centre at the Ghatiya tehsil headquarters of Ujjain district. Former MLA and BJP’s MLA candidate for the ensuing election Satish Malviya and senior health and administrative officers were also present in the programme.

Meanwhile, BJP's district (rural) president Bahadur Singh Bormudla started speech from the stage and suddenly got angry at Lalit Nagar, the health department employee posted in the CMHO office and said, “You don’t know whose government it is... you stay within your limits... whether I have been a public representative in the area for four-five years or not. I can see its effect... you will see it 300-400 km away from here.” This video also went viral in local circles on Wednesday.

Hearing the words of Boumundla, the employee in question held his ears and apologised to the former. A round of discussion started regarding this entire matter among the BJP members present there. It was discussed that it is wrong for the speaker to address a government employee like this from the stage during election time. What was the employee’s last mistake is yet to be known. Bormundla was not available for his comment on the issue.