Madhya Pradesh: BJP Corporator Slaps Machine Driver

A still from a video footage showing BJP corporator slapping poclain machine driver in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hemant Gehlot, a BJP corporator from Ward No 2 on Sunday slapped the driver of a poclain machine in full public view here. The driver of the machine was engaged in road widening work between KD Gate and Imli Tiraha assigned to Indore’s Sahyog Infracom Pvt Ltd by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). Not only the opposition Congress party and its corporators along with affected residents, the BJP corporator Gehlot is also against the exercise. They have been protesting for the last 8-10 days. As no written complaint was made by the victim or the UMC either, the Jiwajiganj police remained a mute spectator in the case. The entire episode went viral on social media.