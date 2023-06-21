Madhya Pradesh: Biggest Day Of The Year

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to rotation of the Earth around the Sun, the Sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21 or 22.

On June 21, the revolution of the Sun will be 23 degrees 26 degrees 14 degrees North and on June 22 it will be 23 degrees 26 degrees 16.7 degrees North. Thus this year the peak position of the Sun will be on June 22. Ujjain is located near the Tropic of Cancer and there is a little difference between the revolution of the Sun on June 21 and June 22. Therefore, this year on June 21 and 22, at 12.28 noon on both days, the shadow will become zero due to the rays of the Sun being vertical. So this year we will be able to see this celestial spectacle on both the days.

Arrangements have been made in Government Jiwaji Observatory to show this astronomical event directly through the cone device. People will not be able to see the shadow of the cone at 12.28 noon. The June 22, would be the longest and the night the shortest in the Northern Hemisphere due to the Sun being at its northernmost point on the Tropic of Cancer.

On June 22, the sunrise in Ujjain will be at 5.42 am and the sunset at 7.16 pm. Thus the day will be of 13 hours 34 minutes and the night will be of 10 hours 26 minutes. After June 22, the movement of the Sun will be visible towards the South, this is called the beginning of ‘Dakshinayan’.

After June 22, the days will gradually start getting shorter and on September 23, day and night will be equal. Arrangements have been made in the observatory to show this astronomical event on June 22. When the sky is cloudless and sunny, at 12.28 in the afternoon, visitors will be able to directly see the shadow disappearing (zero) through the cone device.