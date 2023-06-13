Madhya Pradesh: Bharatnatyam Workshop at Ujjain Ends, Participants Set The Stage On Fire

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pratikalpa Sanskruti Sanstha organised a training workshop on Bharatanatyam, Hip-Hop, contemporary western dance, Bollywood ladies sangeet and folk dance in various forms at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy from May 28 to June 11. Programme coordinator Lokesh Singh Tomar said that in the 15-day workshop, children, youth and women of 4 years to 65 years age group learnt the nuances of different genres of dance.

Various dance performances prepared in this workshop were presented on under Utsav Pratikalpa. The chief guest of the programme was registrar of Avantika University Mahesh Patel, Roop Pamnani was special guest while brigadier A Sridhar presided over the programme. Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja, Dr DS Chowdhary and Dr V Mahadik were present.

Read Also Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours

At the beginning of the programme, Pallavi Kishan presented the detailed outline of the organisation and programme. Dance gurus of various genres were honoured with certificates. Shweta Sharma and her assistants Pupul Bhatnagar and Raunak Sharma, who came from Bhopal for Bharatnatyam training, were felicitated.

Lokesh Singh Tomar was honoured with a citation for providing training in folk dance and Vicky Singh Rajput for western dance. In the sequence of presentation, dance worship called Naman in Bharatnatyam was first presented in which Namaste Riya described in Abhinay Darpan was presented by children.

Read Also Bhopal: Satpura Bhawan Fire Doused After Nearly 12 Hours

After this the birth date of Ganesha was presented by Shweta’s disciples Pupul Bhatnagar and Raunak Sharma. Shiva Vandana was presented in the third order, in which the form of Lord Shiva was described. In this Tandav and Karan Angar were presented. Rajasthani folk dance was presented by women as fourth presentation. After that, child artistes did a presentation of Shri Krishna Leela. The next number featured Hip-Hop Bollywood and contemporary dance forms.

At the end of the programme a Bollywood dance number was performed. There was arrangement of 7 types of dance styles. It was directed by Pallavi Kishan. Certificates were distributed to all artistes. Best student award was given in each discipline. The programme was conducted by Vaishali Shukla.