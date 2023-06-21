Madhya Pradesh: Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes Should Be Converted Into BJP Votes: Vijayvargiya Tells Workers

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya address party workers conference in Ujjain. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the United Front Workers’ Conference of the Ujjain South Legislative Assembly organised at local Astha Garden on Tuesday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that 90% of people reaped benefits of Union and State government schemes. However, he lamented that the party failed to convert beneficiaries into votes as workers failed to explain the work done by the BJP to them. “Hence, we only get 45% out of 90% votes. We have to pull up socks and inform people about government’s achievements during public relations campaign,” he added.

Addressing the conference, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that various fronts of the party work for the welfare of women, youth, scheduled castes and farmers. Mukesh Yadav conducted the programme. Similarly, addressing United Front Workers' Conference in Ujjain North constituency, district in-charge minister Jagdish Deora said “We are all disciplined party workers. Today our party is the biggest party in the world only on the strength of the workers. Our party started from 0. Today, it has spread from panch to prime minister to President.”

He further said that senior leaders struggled to cross the pinnacle of hard work. Addressing the programme, MLA Paras Jain said that all fronts of the BJP were important parts of the organisation and from time to time the workers of all these fronts make the BJP victorious.