e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:24 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bank of India organises MSME outreach event

CAs were also invited to the event.
FP News Service
Guests light lamp during entrepreneurs’ programme in Ujjain. | FP Photo

Guests light lamp during entrepreneurs’ programme in Ujjain. | FP Photo

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An open forum was organised by Bank of India for providing financial assistance to the entrepreneurs of the city.

CAs were also invited to the event. The chief guest was AR Soni, general manager, DIC, RK Gupta, zonal manager, Bank of India, Bhupendra Singh Arya, assistant general manager.

They shared information about the interest rate, type of loan and other banking facility and assured the entrepreneurs of full cooperations. It was followed by a detailed discussion on the shared information. Entrepreneurs Charanjit Singh Kalra, Girish Jaiswal, Ateet Agarwal among others were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: ABVP asks for 75 days from youths to identify, resolve country’s issues
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal