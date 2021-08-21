Madhya Pradesh: Bank of India organises MSME outreach event

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An open forum was organised by Bank of India for providing financial assistance to the entrepreneurs of the city.

CAs were also invited to the event. The chief guest was AR Soni, general manager, DIC, RK Gupta, zonal manager, Bank of India, Bhupendra Singh Arya, assistant general manager.

They shared information about the interest rate, type of loan and other banking facility and assured the entrepreneurs of full cooperations. It was followed by a detailed discussion on the shared information. Entrepreneurs Charanjit Singh Kalra, Girish Jaiswal, Ateet Agarwal among others were present.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:24 AM IST