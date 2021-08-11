Madhya Pradesh: Bank manager hangs himself

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District Cooperative Bank’s Makdon branch manager Lal Singh Kushwaha committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Khandelwal Nagar here on Tuesday. In the suicide note, Kushwaha has mentioned the names of managing director (MD) Vishesh Shrivastava and assistant manager (AM) Mahesh Kumar Mathur.

The body of Kushwaha, a resident of Khandelwal Nagar on MR-5 , behind St Paul's School, was found hanging on the third floor of his house. In the morning when the family could not find Kushwaha, his son, Narendra, went to see his father on the third floor. He was shocked to see his father hanging from a noose. He informed the Chimanganj Mandi police station. The police reached the spot and sent the body to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A suicide note was found from the spot. According to sources, Kushwaha was upset about the loans disbursed through the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACs). The difference was about Rs 15 crore. In this case, the bank MD had issued a notice to him. MD Shrivastava and AM Mathur had also summoned him in this matter. He was probably tensed about it. The bank gets a claim of grant from the government at zero per cent interest rate. In Makdon, the amount was distributed to the farmers through eight PACs. Its interest subsidy sheet was uploaded on the portal. There was a difference of Rs 15 crore in the Makdon branch. For this reason, an explanation was sought from Kushwaha.

At present, the matter is under investigation. The exact position would be known once the investigation was completed, the police said.

