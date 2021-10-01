Madhya Pradesh: Bank cashier dies in road mishap

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manappuram bank cashier Mohil Radheshyam Soni was killed after he lost control of his bike, near Dewas Road early on Thursday. His bike collided with a four-wheeler coming from the front at high speed near Dewas Road.

Mohit Radheshyam Soni, a resident of Natural Green Park Colony, Dewas, was working as head cashier at the Manappuram Bank branch at Dewas. He was on his way to the bank.

After crossing Matana village, he lost control and collided with a four-wheeler. He died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and sent the body to the District Hospital for a post-mortem. Kin said that wedding of Mohit was slated to be held in Ujjain after two months.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:15 AM IST