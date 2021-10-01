e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:15 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bank cashier dies in road mishap

Mohit Radheshyam Soni, a resident of Natural Green Park Colony, Dewas, was working as head cashier at the Manappuram Bank branch at Dewas.
FP News Service
Road accident |

Road accident |

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manappuram bank cashier Mohil Radheshyam Soni was killed after he lost control of his bike, near Dewas Road early on Thursday. His bike collided with a four-wheeler coming from the front at high speed near Dewas Road.

Mohit Radheshyam Soni, a resident of Natural Green Park Colony, Dewas, was working as head cashier at the Manappuram Bank branch at Dewas. He was on his way to the bank.

After crossing Matana village, he lost control and collided with a four-wheeler. He died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and sent the body to the District Hospital for a post-mortem. Kin said that wedding of Mohit was slated to be held in Ujjain after two months.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya acknowledges help by Amit Shah, RSS workers during his Narmada pilgrimage
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal