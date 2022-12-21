Madhya Pradesh: Bandh called in Ujjain today in protest against Sammed Shikhar decision

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A call for Ujjain bandh has been given for Wednesday under the leadership of ‘Sakal Jain Samaj Ujjain’ to protest against the declaration of the ‘eternal’ pilgrimage of Jain society Shri Sammed Shikhar (Jharkhand) as a tourist destination. The Soren government in the state has initiated such a move.

The said decision was taken in a meeting organised by the people of jain society. In the meeting, the decision was taken to request the closure of all business establishments in Ujjain along with those belonging to the Jain community. A rally will also be taken out in the morning from Nayapura. The call of Ujjain Bandh by Jain Samaj is also being supported by the Wholesale Dawa Bazaar, Wholesale Cloth Market, Vikramaditya Cloth Market, Anaj Mandi, Chimanganj Mandi, Wholesale Grocery Business and other merchant associations. Likewise, several political parties and other organisations have also extended their support for the bandh call.

