Madhya Pradesh: ‘Avoid Ego, It Has Side-Effects’

FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth day of ongoing nine-day Shrimad Bhagwat Gyan Yagya at Shree Swaminarayan Ashram near Triveni Ghat, Peethadhishwar Swami Vidyanand Saraswati of Satguru Dham, Brumal (Gujarat) provided elemental explanation of Shrimad Bhagwat in two sessions.

He said that where discrimination disturbs peace in family and leads to devilish instincts. He cautioned people against allowing ego to dominate as it had side-effects. Avoid condemnation and back-biting, he said and added, “Shiva should never be criticised.”

Vidyanand Saraswati said that the essence of Bhagwat Katha was contained in four verses. Explaining the essence of God, he said that God’s conscious form was present at the beginning, middle and end of creation. “One can know the conscious form only when one is free,” he said and added, “Devotion without yearning is a true devotion.”

“Sometimes God is with devotees in the form of mother, father, brother, friend and disciple. Complete devotion turns a house into a temple, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)