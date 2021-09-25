Madhya Pradesh: Asha-Usha workers irked over low honorarium

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Asha-USHA workers protested on Friday alleging financial exploitation and expressed displeasure over the low honorarium.

They raised slogans at Tower Chowk and handed over a memorandum in the name of the Prime Minister to the Naib Tehsildar. The workers were upset that they were given nominal honorarium despite working hard at the ground level.

The Anganwadi workers are upset that on the one hand, their honorarium is low and now it is being reduced. During the joint demonstration, the workers raised slogans fiercely. After the demonstration, a memorandum was given to Naib Tehsildar Priyanka Mimrot.

In the memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, ASHA-USHA workers demanded salary instead of honorarium. While the Anganwadi workers demanded to get the deducted honorarium.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:44 AM IST