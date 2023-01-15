Madhya Pradesh: Arms shop opens on social media site

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Arms shop has opened on a social media site. A miscreant from Lucknow is claiming to deliver weapons within few days in any city of the country on advance payment. He is talking about getting the weapon prepared from Munger in Bihar. However, only he would know how much truth is there in his claim.

On the page named Ujjain News on Facebook, the person who decorated the weapon shop like pistol, desi katta (country-made revolver) has also given his mobile number. The person, who claims to be a resident of Lucknow, says that his name is Kailash Kumar. He claims that he has stock of weapons manufactured in Munger and can deliver weapons to any city in the country within a day after receiving advance payment.

Kailash Kumar also claims to get the weapon checked at the time of delivery and he talks about taking full payment only if the weapon is lethal. He has also given the details of the cost of weapons and the advance amount given for them.

The price of 9 rounds of desi pistol is Rs 11,500 and delivery will be given the next day after sending an advance of Rs 1,500 on Google-Pay and PhonePay. Similarly, a weapon with 15 rounds costs Rs 14,500 and an advance of Rs 2k has to be paid for it. The cost of 6 rounds is Rs 9,500 and advance is Rs 1k. The desi katta of 315-bore is Rs 4,500 and Rs 500 will have to be paid in advance. The price of a 32-bore country pistol is Rs 8,500 which will be delivered the next day on giving Rs 1k advance.