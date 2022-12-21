Madhya Pradesh: Annual sports day ‘Umang 2022’ celebrated at KV in Ujjain

March past being taken out by the students during the annual sports day at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The annual sports day ‘UMANG-2022’ was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) with great enthusiasm.

Guests Vinod Kumar Meena, IPS officer, Santosh Tagore and ADM, Jitendra Kushwaha, president of MP Body Building Association were greeted in a traditional manner by the students dressed in the costumes of Scout Guide’s colour party and band.

KV principal Mukesh Kumar Meena presented a bouquet, badges and caps and talked about the all-round development of the student in his welcome speech. The programme was inaugurated by the guests by lighting the lamp, releasing balloons and white pigeons symbolising progress and peace. The flame was lit by the national-level players holding the sports torch.

A march past and the oath to play the game in the spirit of sportsmanship was administered by Anshu Sharma, school sports captain and the students of all four houses. 50m dash, sack race, jalebi race, cone balance, spoon race, skipping, 100m, 200m, 400m race and relay race were organised for the students.

A game of tug of war was also organised for teachers and parents in which parents and teachers participated enthusiastically.

Colourful Rajasthani and Marwari dance, zumba, aerobics and drill were also organised in between the games and mesmerized all the spectators. The annual sports report was presented by Rahul Jadhav, the sports teacher. All the parents appreciated the role of teachers. On this occasion, the parents garlanded the principal. The vote of thanks was proposed by Sandeep Pondrik.