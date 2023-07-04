Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Helper Kills Self

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Radha (30), wife of Ravi Parmar, resident of Dabri, Ghatia consumed poisonous substance at home on Sunday evening. Her family and neighbours took her to Ghatiya Hospital from where Radha was referred to Ujjain. After examination at the hospital here, the doctor declared Radha brought dead.

The deceased’s father-in-law Shivnarayan said that she was an Anganwadi helper. Her mother-in-law had gone to the farm. Radha’s husband went to his sister’s house in Dewas. Father-in-law Shivnarayan was with his grandson at the shop, during which Radha consumed poisonous substance. When her condition worsened, she came out of the house screaming, which was seen by her neighbours and after informing Radha’s relatives, they took her to hospital.

The deceased’s mother Krishna and brother Ashish, resident of Nagda Junction, alleged that Radha was tortured by husband Ravi Parmar and in-laws. Seven days ago, Radha’s husband set her sari on fire. She was staying at her maternal home. Her mother-in-law called and apologised and urged her to return to her in-laws house. Radha’s father-in-law Shivnarayan said that her mental condition was not good. She had attempted suicide by hanging twice in the past as well. The police are probing the matter.