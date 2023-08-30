Madhya Pradesh: Agri Produce Mandis To Remain Closed From Sept 4

Mandi /Representative pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Grain-Oilseeds-Businessmen Association, a provincial meeting of the Traders’ Federation was organised here on Tuesday, in which it was decided to launch an indefinite strike in the mandis of the state from September 4 on various issues.

In the meeting of the Federation, hundreds of representatives from across the state were informed about the problems of the mandis. Mainly, the traders were agitated about the lease renewal of go-downs and plots of the traders in the mandis. They said that the new rules want to take away the right to register renewal of plots given on lease for 90 years, which will not be allowed to happen. Corruption also takes place in the name of renewing the licence every five years. This too should be stopped. There should be a permanent licence system. The market fee is very high, due to which graft is being encouraged a lot.

A demand has been made to reduce mandi tax to one per cent, which will stop benami business. Since 1971, unnecessary destitute fees are being collected from traders in mandis, which should be stopped. At present, all arrangements from buying and selling have gone online in the mandis. Despite this, the annual audit is going on which has no justification. Farmers are being paid for their produce in cash and withdrawal is done only after depositing market fee in advance. In such a situation, it is not even necessary to keep security worth crores of rupees. Requests were made quite a number of times to the government to solve many such issues, but no decision has been taken so far.

After the consensus of all business representatives, state president of the Traders’ Federation Gopaldas Agrawal announced an indefinite strike in the mandis of the state from September 4. The programme was inaugurated by guests by lighting the lamp and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Govind Khandelwal gave the welcome speech. Dilip Gupta conducted the proceedings while gratitude was expressed by Radheshyam Maheshwari.