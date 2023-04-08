 Madhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to take 'sanyas' on May 3
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old MBA graduate Saloni Bhandari will take 'Sanyas Deeksha' on May 3.

Hailing from a prestigious family of jewellers, Saloni received several marriage proposals , however she turned them down due to her fascination with religion and her belief that worldly life is filled with sins.

She will take Sanyas in the presence of Shri Adishwar Bhagwan.

Saloni comes from a wealthy family, and her father, Vimalkumar Bhandari, owner of jewellery showroom in Gopal Mandir Patni Bazar, Ujjain. Her maternal uncle, Ashish Vora, mentioned that Saloni used to worship Siddhitap twice a month, and her religious inclination led her to decide to renounce worldly life.

(With inputs from Nai Dunia)

