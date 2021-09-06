Madhya Pradesh: After Congress, saffron organisations’ protest Mahakal Temple Management Committee explains need for fee

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the controversy over Rs 200 fee imposed by the Mahakal Temple Management Committee for attending bhasmarti at Mahakal Temple the administration seems to be on Sunday issued a clarification.

Congress workers and saffron organisations voiced concerns of the devotees of the Mahakal baba and vehemently opposed the commercialisation of bhasma arti darshan at Mahakal Temple.

Now the administrator of committee has issued a justification that earlier merely Rs 100 were charged for online booking of bhasma arti darshan but owing to the Covid protocols new charges are being levied on to the devotes who are availing online booking.

Two days back temple management committee has imposed a fee of Rs 200 for accessing bhasma arti and a fee of Rs 100 for VIP darshan.

Meanwhile, Congress and saffron organisations handed over a memorandum demanding abolition of darshan charges imposed by the MTMC.

They also declared that they will launch a protest.

Administrator of temple committee Narendra Suryavanshi said in his statement that a fee of Rs 100 has always been charged for online Bhasma Arti Darshan. As per new regulations, a fee of Rs 200 will be charged from those availing online booking and Rs 100 will be charged for those who avail of VIP protocol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:25 AM IST