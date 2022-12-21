Madhya Pradesh: 95-yr-old files land grab complaint against grandson in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many applicants reached the public hearing with their complaints here on Tuesday. The ADM and other officials gave instructions to the concerned departments to solve their problems.

Bhulibai a 95-year-old a resident of Bichhaud Khalsa village of Ghatiya tehsil, arrived with her family on Tuesday morning at the public hearing held in the meeting hall of the administrative complex. She accused her grandson and retired army soldier Yogesh Rathore, living in Ujjain’s Nageshwar Dham, of land grab. She said that she has about 10 bighas of land in her name.

About a year and a half ago, Yogesh made her put her thumb impression on the donation letter on the pretext of pension. Three months ago, when the land was transferred in the name of grandson Yogesh Rathore, Bhulibai came to know about the fraud done to her. Bhulibai said that her elder son Ganesh Chandra Rathore and her son Yogesh are the masterminds of this whole affair.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM to inaugurate international water conference on Dec 27 in Ujjain