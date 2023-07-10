Madhya Pradesh: 50% Turn Out In Schools On Sunday

Children on way to school in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It must have been the first experience of students that their schools remained open on Sunday and there will be a holiday on Mondays. Students and their parents reacted differently on the unfamiliar matter. On being asked, some parents said that Sunday is a holiday, Monday should have been a half-day after setting-up school. Someone said that Monday was already holiday and if it was on Sunday also, then studies would have been spoiled, it was okay that the school was open on Sunday. Parents said that in the old city, it is very difficult to take children back home on the day of Lord Mahakal’s sawari by school bus and two-wheelers. The policemen do not let them go whenever the sawari is out on Monday, children have a holiday and school begins on Sunday.

However, there were some school authorities which considered themselves to be more smart and as per the order, they kept Monday as a holiday but declared Sunday as a holiday too. In this way, 2 days leave was given to the students. The school was opened on Sunday so that studies do not get spoiled. On Sunday, the attendance of students in most of the schools was up to 50 per cent.

When asked, the teachers said that it doesn’t matter if the school remain open on Sundays. Monday will be a holiday. On the other hand, the students said that it was very nice to come to school on Sunday. Some kids said that they had to wake up early in the morning on Sunday. Sunday’s holiday had gone bad and they pleaded not to open school on Sundays.

COLLECTOR, A BJP AGENT: CONG LEADER

The reason behind opening schools on Sunday was to suppress the voice rising from Ujjain city against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Congress leader Bharat Porwal alleged that on Sunday, a large-scale divisional conference of the Teachers United Front was organised in Ujjain, in which teachers could not attend, so the Ujjain collector, acting as an agent of the BJP made the absurd statement of opening schools on Sunday. Issuing such orders is a way to harass teachers, children and their parents, he said.