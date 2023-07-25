Madhya Pradesh: 5 City Litterateurs Feted By MP Writers Assn

FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Prof Vijay Kumar Menon on Monday said, “A poet is a visionary. He has the ability to change the world. Ujjain is the land of Kavya Mimansa where the poet is considered Prajapati. A poet has a divine vision and can see the world from a different perspective.”

He was speaking as chief guest at the felicitation ceremony and Varsha Mangal Goshthi organised by Madhya Pradesh Writers’ Association, Ujjain.

The guests of the event were Dr Shiv Chaurasia, special guest painter Dr Shrikrishna Joshi and Mahant Shyam Das of Ram Janki Mandir. It was presided over by Dr Harimohan Budhauliya. Five litterateurs of the city were honoured by Madhya Pradesh Writers’ Association, Bhopal. The litterateurs include Dr Devendra Joshi, Maya Vadeka, Dr Urmi Sharma and Sanskrit scholar Dr Kedarnath Shukla.