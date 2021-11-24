Madhya Pradesh: 4 accused of killing engineer nabbed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dewasgate police have arrested four accused in field engineer’s murder case on Tuesday. As per inputs the main accused is reportedly trying to surrender before the Madhav Nagar police station.

Pankaj Kanaujiya, a resident of Satna, was working with a company as an engineer. The company oversees work of PM Aawas Yojana. He was appointed for a term of five years. Pankaj was stabbed near the Zero Point Over-bridge while he was returning from Indore on Saturday night. He was accompanied by his companion Sudama, a resident of Barnagar. The crime was not committed with the intention of robbery as the accused did not attempt to snatch anything from both Pankaj and Sudama.

Pankaj had an argument with the five accused after they objected when they found him urinating in front of a temple. Four among them are minors. The main accused took out a knife and stabbed Pankaj after which he died in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Sources said that the main accused might have connived to replace the knife used while committing crime in order to evade forensic probe.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: State govt offers guarantee to promote solar energy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:31 AM IST