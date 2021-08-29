Madhya Pradesh: 3,300 voters to decide fate of candidates today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates in fray went for hectic canvassing on the last day of campaigning, on Saturday, for Vikramaditya Nagrik Bank, ranked second in the country among the cooperative banks in Tier-3 cities.

The candidates started in reaching out to the started early on the day and the process continued till late night. The presence of two prominent builders of the city, Shailesh Kalvadia alias Bantu Bhaiya and Narendra Sogani alias Munna Bhaiya has added colour to the election.

Bantu is in contest with his 12-member coordination panel while Munna in the fray under the banner of Vishwas panel.

The candidates are vying to be on the board of directors of Vikramaditya Bank, which gives 24 % annual dividend to its members.

The bank was launched by the traders of Vikramaditya Cloth Market. This year 400 voters of the market are divided into two groups. A section is of old businessmen, who have maintained the reputation of the bank till now is concerned about the presence of Bantu and Munna. They are concerned that outsiders, if elected, may affect the business of the bank.

Till now the bank has maintained its branding and has so far maintained zero percent NPAs. That is, the bank does not have a single bad loan, all thanks to the policy of the Board of Directors, said a trader.

The loans are only extended after thorough checks. Amid all these speculations and apprehensions over 3,300 voters of the bank will cast their votes from 9 am on Sunday.

Voting will continue till 4 pm at Manorama Garden in Hiramil. The counting of votes will begin an hour after the completion of voting and the result is expected by late night.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:55 AM IST