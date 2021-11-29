e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 constables suspended for carrying Charas in Ujjain

The suspended constables have been identified as Shahrukh, Yashpal Kahar and Balram.
Staff Reporter
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three police constables were suspended for carrying Charas in their mouth in Central Bhairavgarh Jail, Ujjain.

Jail Superintendent Usha Raj was inspecting herself and at the same time the three constables, Shahrukh, Yashpal Kahar and Balram came in front of her. All of them had closed their mouths, after which she forcibly asked them to open their mouths. The charas packets were confiscated from their mouth, she added.

She prepared a case and suspended them on the spot. She said that the information about the incident has also been given to the Jail DG. The jail headquarters is, however, preparing to terminate the three convicts.

She said that constable Yashpal confessed that he used to buy the Charas packet from outside for Rs 800 and used to sell the same packet to the prisoners for Rs 1500. He also admitted that during the tenure of the former officers, he had brought the Charas packets to the jail around three times. When the officer changed, it stopped doing that.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:35 PM IST
