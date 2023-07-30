Madhya Pradesh: 2 Detained For Molesting, Beating Female Muslim Physiotherapist

A large number of women and Congress workers staged dharna in front of Police Control Room in Ujjain on Saturday | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kharakuan police detained two youths in connection with the molestation of a female physiotherapist who belongs to the Muslim community. This incident created a lot of panic on Friday night and throughout Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Chitra Bakhal, told the police that she was returning home after visiting the physiotherapy centre at 6 pm. She was passing through the Mirchi Nala area. During this, accused Hitesh Badwaya and 4-5 others stopped her and pulled her dupatta from behind. When she turned back, another young man gripped her hands with bad intentions. The youths started beating her badly. Police said that Puneet and one other have been arrested.

Earlier, registering protest over the incident, the Muslim community members resorted to dharna in Begam Bagh area late Friday. They were demanding immediate registration of offence and stringent action against the accused persons. Heavy police and security force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

On the other hand, Congress leaders and the Muslim community gheraoed the Police Control Room on Saturday in protest against the molestation of the Muslim girl. Giving a memorandum to the SP, they demanded strict action against the accused and demolition of their houses. During this, a large number of people were also present.

MP Women Congress vice-president Noori Khan and City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria were also present. Meanwhile, dozens of supporters of the accused gheraoed the AJK police station on Saturday evening to book those persons who dragged the so-called accused in the girl’s molestation incident. They raised slogans and sought registration of FIR under SC-ST Prevention of Atrocity Act against those who filed false FIR against the accused.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Drowns In Farm Pond In Ujjain

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)