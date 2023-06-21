Madhya Pradesh: 2-Day & 12-Hr Continuous Presentations Begin To Mark World Music Day

Artists present dance programme on the opening day of World Music Day events in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On World Music Day, a grand event was organised on Tuesday in which 350 artists from 50 organisations gave a spectacular performance in classical, semi-classical, classical, violin, sarangi, tabla, flute and harmonium and dance. The event began from 10 am and continued till 10 pm.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the programme. Honouring the artists, he said, “I am surprised and overwhelmed that there are so many promising artists in Ujjain. In the modern era, more forms of music are heard. In such a situation, the old traditions of music are being presented by the artists of Ujjain. Whenever I get a chance to organise such a programme in Mumbai or anywhere else in the country, I will try to give a chance to the artists of Ujjain.”

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and saint Awadheshpuri also participated in the event. The programme was conducted by Mukesh Shinde and Sudarshan Ayachit.

On Wednesday, Mahakumbh of film songs would be held in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy complex. Musician and singer Ram Shankar will start the programne at 9 am and reach Kalidas Academy in a road show from Ranoji Chhatri at Ramghat. The programme will be made live on Facebook Ujjain Wale Group, Thahaka Sammelan Group and Singers Club India.

