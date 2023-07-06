Madhya Pradesh: 1.25 Crore ‘Parthiv Shivlings’ To Come Up At Maunteerth

Kids and others indulge in preparing Parthiv Shivlings at Maunteerth in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shravan festival is being celebrated with devotion at Sri Maunteerth Peeth located at Gangaghat on Mangal Nath Marg. Under the inspiration and presence of Mahamandaleshwar Sumananand Giri, 1.25 crore ‘Parthiv (earthly) Shivlings’ are going to be built by Shiva devotees. Till Wednesday, 11 thousand Parthiv Shivlings have been made. Due to continuous Adhikamas of 19 years, there is a coincidence of two months of Shravan. The current month is very important for Shiva devotion and worship. Devotees will built a total of 1.25 crore earthly Shivlings at Maunteerth Peeth.

By making a Shivling with your hands, the sins of many births are removed and you benefit from virtue. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Sumananand Giri Maharaj while blessing devotees said that the lines on the hands change by making a Parthiv Shivling. The devotee receives good fortune, happiness and prosperity.

The ashram members requested all religious people to participate in the construction of Parthiv Shivlings in the month of Shravan and earn virtue. Daily Rudrabhishek and Laghurudrabhishek of Lord Gangadhar Sadashiv enshrined at Mauntirth is also being done. There will be specific rituals on each Shravan Monday and Pradosh.