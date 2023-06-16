Madhya Pradesh: 100 People Get Their Lost Mobiles Back In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police returned lost mobile phones to more than 100 people in Police Control Room on Thursday. These mobiles were seized with the help of cyber cell police and were valued at around Rs 22 lakh.

Giving information, SP Sachin Sharma said that most of these mobiles were stolen and complaint was lodged by owners.

During the press conference, the SP handed over lost mobiles to owners.

