Love jihad case: Residents gherao police station, demand arrests of accused

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Peeved over delay in arrest of the persons involved in alleged ‘Love Jihad’ case, the residents of Yadav Nagar gheraoed Chimanganj Police station on Sunday. Residents demanded arrest of the youth and his kin involved in the alleged love jihad at the earliest. The protestors also threatened the TI to intensify their protest if the culprits were not arrested within two days.

The accused Rahim Qureshi, a native of Nagda, used to live in Yadav Nagar at his rented house along with his wife and a child. Four days ago, he allegedly fled with one girl, who used to reside in front of his house. While the girl fled with Rs 20,000 cash along with necessary documents.

Relatives of the girl have informed the local police. Agitated by the inaction of the police, the residents gheraoed Chimanganj police station on Sunday evening.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:48 AM IST