Lockdown 4.0 in Ujjain: Industrial units, Krishi Upaj Mandi allowed to resume operation

Ujjain: A district level disaster management group’s meeting was organized at circuit house on Wednesday. During the meeting members expressed satisfaction over efforts made by district administration in fighting with Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the members, collector Asheesh Singh informed that the industrial units located out of the municipal limits of the city have been allowed to start operations to boost the economy of the city. Discussing condition of farmers due to lockdown, the members also expressed worries of being rotten the bumper production of onion as the principal mandi (crop market) is shut since last 2 months due to lockdown; and to provide respite to farmers members decided to open Ujjain Krishi Upaj Mandi from Thursday so that farmers may sell their onion and other corps. According to reports over 3 lakh tones onion crop have been produced in the region. The administration also allowed opening Barnagar and Unhel mandis in a bid to provide respite to farmers of the region.

During the meeting Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, civic body president Sonu Gehlot, SP Manoj Singh, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, BJP district head Vivek Joshi and other members were present.