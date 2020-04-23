Let’s pray for Corona Warriors, writes Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta

Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic several people are working hard to fight it. In the list of Corona Warriors doctors and nursing staff are among the front liners in this battle.

Every now and then they are facing untoward incidents like non-cooperation from some people. They are also susceptible to infections and some of them have even died.

Not just this, they have also been let down by the state machinery as lack of proper safety kits including PPE kits is also making worse for the doctors and the paramedical staff.

Just like the medicos the cops are also braving the difficult conditions on ground. Along with the threat of catching the dreaded virus they are also facing the ire of miscreants. Recent incident of fatal attack on a police official is a curse on the mankind.

Government officials are also battling the uncertain conditions that the pandemic keeps throwing daily and are striving hard to overcome it.

Media persons too are pitching in by providing accurate and timely news to the people. Their role becomes more crucial as it rests on them to ensure that people do not panic. At the same time they are trying their best to put across relevant measures and precautions which people can follow to ward of the coronavirus. They also hold the responsibility of maintaining peace in the society and are working as a bridge between the people and government. Media workers are reporting from ground zero in this difficult time. They are also combatting and filtering rumours and fake news. At the same time, they are helping relief workers.

Medical shopkeepers and medicine distributors are providing medicines and are pitching in byt checking that the person buying medicine has a doctor’s prescription.

Civic body employees are doing the job of sanitising and maintaining cleanliness in the cities. Grocery, vegetables, fruits and milk vendors are maintaining proper supply of essential goods. Social workers distributing meals and dry ration to the needy are also doing their bit. Bank officers and employees who are constantly performing their duties to ensure that financial ecosystem remain functional even amid the lockdown.

In terms of significance contribution of all the said Corona Warriors is very high. As individuals whom these Corona Warriors are fighting for, we should pray for these corona warriors and cooperate with them in every possible way. We all have to put up a united fight and support these Corona Warrior to defeat the novel coronavirus.

Not to mention the least some people are spreading awareness on the pandemic on various platforms such as social, print and electronic media. Only with united efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can we gain victory against this dreaded virus.

(The writer is a professor at the Government Girls Post-graduate College, Ujjain)