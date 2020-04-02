Latest coronavirus news of Ujjain on 3 April

No new Covid-19 patient recorded on Thursday

Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the country, amid scare of the pandemic, it is the matter contentment that since last two days no new Covid-19 patient was recorded as per the health bulletin on Covid-19 released by CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawali Sinha on Thursday. As per the bulletin so far 96 samples were sent for Covid-19 test while 77 samples were tested negative. Only 5 patients were recorded positive so far in the city.

IG inspects sealed localities, holds discussions with senior officers

IG Rakesh Gupta along with DIG Manish Kapuria, SP Sachin Atulkar, ASPs Amrendra Singh, Rupesh Dwivedi and Pramod Sonkar on Thursday evening visited several areas including Jansapura to take stock of law and order arrangements. He also visited the centres where makeshift arrangements of lodging and boarding have been made for the policemen on duty. After the visit, IG held detailed discussions on lockdown related issues with the divisional commissioner Anand Sharma, collector Shashank Mishra and municipal commissioner Rishi Garg at his office.

2 suspended, 5 issued notices

Divisional commissioner Anand Sharma due to negligence in discharging duty suspended two officials on Thursday. The commissioner suspended the project officer child development, of Ratangarh Manoharlal Ghoghliya and chief municipal officer, Nagar Parishad Malharganj, Shailendra Awasthi. The commissioner took the action against the officials based on the reports of the collectors of Neemuch and Mandsaur. Commissioner also issued show cause notices to superintendent engineer PHE Rajeev Khurana, regional deputy director Deepak Parihar, joint director animal husbandry Dr NK Bamniya, executive engineer Rajesh Raikwar and Pravesh Soni.

Jain body hands over hostel for quarantine facility

Jain community handed over hostel of Rajendra Suri Shodh Sanstha located at Dewas Road for turning it into a medical quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients. Trust head and MLA Paras Jain and other members handed it over to collector Shashank Mishra on Thursday.

Farmers may purchase fertilisers, pesticides

As per ADM RP Tiwari farmers are allowed to purchase seeds, pesticides and fertilisers for next crops maintaining social distancing from the related shops. The administration instructed the farmers that, they will have to provide sanitizers and masks to labourers working at their fields.

Covid-19 acers urged to volunteer at hospitals

Covid-19 patients, who have fought with the disease and have ultimately recovered, are the fittest to work in novel coronavirus care hospitals. They should voluntarily offer their services, may be on payment basis. They can start as helpers and gradually get trained in more refined tasks as healthcare workers. They are now out of danger of infection as their body is now perfectly immune to the virus. Their antibody levels are protective and will increase further if they work with corona patients. Giving this suggestion city medical practitioner Dr Rajendra Nagar said, soon the country will have sufficient numbers of such cured patients. All the hospitals can be manned by them.

Maulana released on bail

During the lock down, Haji Mohammad Yunus, an accused who offered prayers in the mosque in Gandhi Nagar, was arrested in violation of the order issued by the collector. On Thursday he presented before the court, which granted them bail on producing a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Chimanganj Mandi TI Jitendra Bhaskar informed that the person in question was arrested under Section ¾ of Epidemic Act, 1897 and sections 269, 270, 271 and 188 of IPC.

Congress leader booked

A dispute occurred between two groups in Kishanpura on Thursday. Congress corporator’s husband and former corporator Jitendra alias Nana Tilkar and Kuldeep Khalifa exchanged heated words over sharing of food. The injured in the dispute were taken to Madhav Nagar Hospital for treatment. The Congress leader allegedly beat the mother and son due to the suspicion of a complaint made to the collector. On the complaint of Manish and Panabai, Madhav Nagar police registered against a case against Nana Tilkar, Yogendra Tilkar and Yash under sections 294, 323 and 506-34 of IPC. The police said that the accused manhandled some persons on the suspicion that they have given information to the collector about the distribution of food.